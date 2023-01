Mother, son found hanging in Rajanna-Sircilla

According to villagers, Kondaveni Mallavva (55) and her son Kanakaiah (30) were found hanging from the ceiling in their house.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:45 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: In a suspected case of suicide, a mother and son were found hanging in their home in Chekkapalli of Vemulawada rural mandal on Sunday.

The police have begun investigation and have registered a case.