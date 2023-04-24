Move over burgers and fries! India’s misal pav, aloo gobi take centre stage in global vegan food scene

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Vegan

Hyderabad: Attention all foodies and vegan enthusiasts! In an exciting development, India’s very own Misal Pav, Gobi Manchurian, Aloo Gobi, Rajma, Masala Vada, Bhel Puri, and Rajma Chawal have been ranked among the 100 best-rated vegan dishes in the world by TasteAtlas!

For those of you who are not familiar with TasteAtlas, it is an experiential travel online guide that collates authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes. They are known for their comprehensive and accurate ratings, making them a trusted source for food lovers all around the world.

Misal Pav, a spicy curry made with sprouted lentils and served with bread, has been a crowd favourite in Maharashtra for ages. Gobi Manchurian, a Chinese-Indian fusion dish made with cauliflower, is loved for its spicy, tangy flavour. Aloo Gobi, a simple yet delicious dish made with potatoes and cauliflower, is a staple in North Indian households. Rajma, a kidney bean curry, is a popular comfort food in Punjab. Masala Vada, a deep-fried lentil snack, is a favourite tea-time snack in South India.

Bhel Puri, a crunchy and savoury snack made with puffed rice and chutneys, is a street food favourite all over the country. And Rajma Chawal, a combination of Rajma and rice, is a hearty and wholesome meal loved by all.

TasteAtlas’s recognition of these dishes is a testament to the rich culinary heritage of India and its ability to cater to diverse palates. The fact that these dishes have made it to the top 100 list is a great achievement for Indian cuisine and veganism as a whole.

So, if you’re a foodie or a vegan, make sure to try out these delicious and authentic dishes. They’re not just popular in India but now have global recognition as well. It’s time to savour the flavours of India and experience the magic of its vegan cuisine.