Mudhole Assembly constituency is on growth track: Indrakaran Reddy

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the Mudhole Assembly constituency was on the growth path after the formation of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy addresses a gathering after laying foundation stone to a power substation at Kamol village in Bhainsa mandal on Wednesday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the Mudhole Assembly constituency was on the growth path after the formation of Telangana. He along with Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy laid the foundation for a slew of developmental works at Kamol village in Bhainsa mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said a major chunk of funds were being allocated to develop the State on many fronts. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving for the welfare of all sections of the society, he said, adding that the government was ready to sanction funds to develop rural areas.

The Minister later attended installation of presiding deities of Sri Anjaneya Shiva Panchatanaya Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Ellapalli village in Nirmal mandal. The temple was built at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.

Collector K Varun Reddy, Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Bhamini Rajanna and others were present.