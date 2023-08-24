Mugger crocodile rescued and relocated in AP by AWCS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Sangareddy: The Ameenpur-based Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) has helped the Andhra Pradesh Forest department rescue a mugger crocodile which was later released into a stream in the Papikonda National Park in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

The crocodile, which strayed into a small pond close to Kundada village in Maredumilli mandal, strayed out of the water and ate goats reared by farmers in Kundada village quite a few times.

The incident created panic among the villagers who eventually approached the Forest officials, who sought help from AWCS founder Pradeep Nair on August 14. After examining the area, the AWCS team prepared a trap and placed a chicken as bait. After 7 days, the crocodile was trapped on Tuesday evening. It was then relocated to the Papikonda National Park.

The efforts of the AWCS team Amarnath, Chetan and Chaksudha won the praise of the villagers and forest officials. Divisional Forest Officer Rampachodavaram GG Narentheran appreciated the AWCS for their efforts.