| Mulugu Brs Candidate Nagajyothi Vows To Fight Until End Of Her Life For People

Mulugu BRS candidate Nagajyothi vows to fight until end of her life for people

Notably, Nagajyothi characterised KCR as "Kotha Charitranu Rasetodu" (the one who scripts history), underlining his role in shaping the state's trajectory.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Mulugu: BRS leader and ZP chairperson Bade Nagajyothi stirred emotions as she thanked BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for nominating her as the party candidate for the Mulugu Assembly constituency, and appealed to the people to help her win the MLA seat.

Nagajyothi’s impassioned address resonated with the struggle of her humble origins, alleging that opposition parties had favoured candidates with significant wealth, contrasting her own background rooted in a modest, economically challenged family. “They have given tickets to those with lakhs and crores of rupees, but I come from a poor family,” she said.

Also Read KTR rides Hyderabad Metro to connect with public

Recalling her childhood days having lost her parents, who were reportedly killed by police due to their alleged association with outlawed Maoists, the tribal leader stated, “Since I have lost my parents, I feel you are my family. It is up to you to raise me or kill me.”

Detailing the development initiatives in Mulugu, Nagajyothi refuted claims of neglect in the region. She highlighted measures undertaken for the area’s progress under the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, including the upgrade of the Mulugu Gram Panchayat to a municipality, the upgrade of the Area Hospital to a district headquarters hospital, and the sanctioning of a government medical college.

Notably, Nagajyothi characterised KCR as “Kotha Charitranu Rasetodu” (the one who scripts history), underlining his role in shaping the state’s trajectory.

In a symbolic twist, Nagajyothi attributed the substantial turnout at the meeting to the support of tribal deities, Sammakka-Sarakka, suggesting a divine intervention favouring her electoral prospects against her rivals.

With a resolute stance, Nagajyothi pledged firm commitment, declaring her readiness to fight tirelessly to honour her promises to the people. “I would fight until the death to fulfil the word given to the people,” she asserted.

EOM