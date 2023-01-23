Works worth Rs 3.10 cr completed at Medaram: Minister Satyavathi Rathod

She said the number of devotees coming to Medaram is increasing every year, and added that four to five lakh devotees were likely to come to the Mini-Medaram fair.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Dist Collector Kirshna Aditya, ASP Sudhir R Kekan and others at Medaram tribal shrine on Monday.

Mulugu: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said works worth Rs 3.10 crore taken up for facilities for devotees visiting the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka tribal shrine during the ‘Mini-Jatara’ were completed.

Since the jatara is scheduled to be held from February 1 to 4, she held a review meeting on the arrangements with the District Collector S Krishna Aditya and others at Medaram in SS Tadwai mandal in the district on Monday.

She said the number of devotees coming to Medaram is increasing every year, and added that four to five lakh devotees were likely to come to the Mini-Medaram fair. During the review meeting, she directed officials to ensure no trouble is caused to devotees. The minister also directed officials to make all arrangements for the mini fair to be held at Kondai, Ailapur and Baiyakkapeta.

She also directed Panchayat officials to hold a meeting with chicken and meat shopkeepers within the fair area and discuss about the proper disposal of waste by shifting the waste to the dumping yard.

Earlier, the minister visited the area around Jampanna vagu and visited Pagiddaraju Bhavan and Govindarajula Bhavan, the accommodation shelters of the devotees coming to the fair, and directed the officials to provide drinking water and uninterrupted power supply. ITDA Project Officer (PO) Ankit, ASP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan, DRO Rama Devi, Temple Executive Officer Rajender, Medaram priests Siddaboina Jagga Rao, and officials attended the meeting.