Mulugu: Suspected crocodile killer nabbed by Forest officials

According to reports, the poachers nabbed the crocodile when it sought refuge on the banks of the Godavari River during the recent floods and later killed it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:39 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Mulugu: Forest officials have taken a suspected poacher into custody on allegations of killing a crocodile and illicitly trading its meat on Monday following a tip-off regarding the sale of crocodile meat in Chandrupatla village of Wazeedu mandal in the district.

Forest Range Officer (FRO), Wazeedu, Chandramouli said they had found various body parts of the crocodile strewn across the river bank during a routine check, and nabbed a suspect. An investigation is on into the incident.