Municipal manager, bill collector arrested for accepting bribe Rs 15k in Mancherial

The complainant approached the ACB which caught them red-handed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: A manager and an outsourced bill collector working in Luxettipet municipality were arrested by sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from an occupant for issuing house number on Friday.

Adilabad ACB DSP VV Ramana Murthy said that the Luxettipet municipal manager Kallepalli Srihari and bill collector Sanda Mahender were taken into custody while they were accepting money from Akula Srinivas of Itikyal village for allotting a number to a tin sheet-roofed shed.

They were demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for quite a long time. The complainant approached the ACB which caught them red-handed. The duo were sent to a judicial remand by a court.