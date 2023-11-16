Ramanna wants KCR to create textile park, pharmacy college in Adilabad

Ramanna said that KCR developed the Adilabad Assembly constituency on many facets by sanctioning funds 5,200 crore in nine and half years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Adilabad: BRS nominee from Adilabad segment Jogu Ramanna sought Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to create a textile park, pharmacy and Post-Graduation college for Adilabad. He was addressing a poll rally here on Thursday.

Ramanna said that Rao developed the Adilabad Assembly constituency on many facets by sanctioning funds 5,200 crore in nine and half years. He cited creation of an IT Tower in Adilabad, B Sc agriculture college, engineering college, 132/11 kv sub station in Jainath mandal, etc., Tribals were given titles to lands owned by the forest department, realising the long pending dream of the occupants.

Also Read Boath witnessed revolutionary change in infra: Anil Jadhav

The nominee wanted Rao to establish a textile park to create employment opportunities considering availability of raw material–cotton in the district. He also wanted Rao to establish a pharmacy and a PG college in Adilabad to provide higher education to students of the segment. He added that students would be able to pursue the courses without needing to migrate to Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Warangal.

Former union minister S Venugopala Chary, MLC Dande Vittal, S Madusudana Chary, Zilla Parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan, Libraries chairman Rauthu Manohar, DCCB chairman Boja Reddy, Rythu Bandhu chairman N Manohar, municipal chairman Jogu Premender, vice chairman Zahir Ramzani and many other were present.