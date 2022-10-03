Munugode by-poll: BJP will win, claims Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:51 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has expressed confidence of his party winning the forthcoming Munugode by-poll, which is scheduled to be held on November 3.

The Election Commission had on Monday announced the date for the by-poll, which was necessitated by the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who joined the BJP later.

Speaking to the media at the BJP State headquarters here on Monday, the union Minister claimed that party candidate Raj Gopal Reddy’s win in Munugode was certain as he had a strong base in the constituency. “We will repeat the Dubbaka by-poll outcome in Munugode too,” he said.

Commenting on Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao’s reported plans to launch a national party, Kishan Reddy alleged that the move was to divert the attention of the people of the State from the ”failures” of the TRS government.