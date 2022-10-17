Munugode: Setback for Congress as Komatireddy desists from campaigning

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:09 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Denting the prospects of Congress in Munugode bypoll, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said he would not campaign for the party in the elections in which his younger brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was contesting as the BJP candidate.

Taking a dig at the TPCC leadership, Venkat Reddy said “Home guards like me are of no use. Only SPs and other senior rank officers will work.”

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, the Bhongir MP further said a leader had said in the past that he would ensure Congress party’s victory even if 100 cases were booked against him. ”I am an ordinary party worker,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Ministers Ponnala Laxmaiah and D Rajanarsimha staged a protest at Gandhi Bhavan over the last minute changes in the party’s voter list for the AICC presidential elections. The leaders alleged that one of the PCC delegates from Jangaon Assembly constituency who was issued a voter ID card was denied a vote in the presidential poll as his name did not figure in the electorate list.

Taking strong objection, both the leaders squatted on the steps of Gandhi Bhavan.