Murmu’s brace guides OK Sporting to 4-0 victory over Reeds FC in C Division Football match

Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 13 February 2024, 11:12 PM
Hyderabad: Donald Murmu scored two goals in 27th and 41st minutes of the game to guide OK Sporting to a 4-0 victory over Reeds FC in the Telangana Football Association’s C Division Football match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Alexander and Nipun scored a goal each. In another match, Young Dynamos and CCOB Junior played out a goalless draw.

On Wednesday, Cantonment FC will face Susai Senior FC at Reeds Football Ground while Secunderabad Blue Junior FC will take on Social Sporting FC at Gymkhana.

Results: OK Sporting 4 (Alexander 18’, Donald Murmu 27’, 41’, Nipun 49’) bt Reeds FC 0; Young Dynamos 0 drew with CCOB Junior 0.

