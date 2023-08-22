My Home Industries wins two awards

According to a press release, the award was received by the company’s General Manager Dr .K. Nageswar Rao from former Governor of Assam Dr. Jagadish Mukthi at the 10th annual Green Tech HR Summit- 2023 at New Delhi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: The Mellacheruvu unit of My Home Industries Private Limited has bagged two awards in employee training and employee engagement criteria from the New Delhi-based Green Tech Foundation.

