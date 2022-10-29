My target is to get gold medal in next year’s Asian Games, says Telangana skater Riya

By Upender Yellutla Published: Published Date - 09:37 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Skater Riya Saboo is over the moon after pocketing her maiden gold medal in the recently-concluded 36th National Games in Gujarat.

Hyderabad: Skater Riya Saboo is over the moon after pocketing her maiden gold medal in the recently-concluded 36th National Games in Gujarat. The 18-year old clinched the State’s first yellow medal in the Quad freestyle skating (artistic) event on Friday.

The young skater was delighted over the victory and said, “I am feeling very proud, as soon as I got the result of the final round everyone said that it was the first gold for Telangana, It made me very happy.” Speaking about her performance in the prestigious event, Riya said, “Initially, I was a bit tense because I am representing a State and everyone is watching me but then I kept myself calm and gave my best to bag top honours.”

When asked about her motivation, the BA Psychology student of Gitam University, Hyderabad explained, “My mom is fond of skating. When she was a kid she wanted to skate but unfortunately she could not follow her passion. She wanted me to skate and took me to summer coaching camp at the age of five. From then on, I started skating. Now I am glad that I am living my mother’s dream and making her proud.”

Hailing from a middle class family where his father runs a small business in their hometown and – her mother is a housewife – Riya also proved her mettle in the international platforms. The artistic skater clinched a bronze in the Asian Roller Skating Championship held in South Korea in 2018 and won several national level tournaments.

“My target is to get a gold medal in next year’s Asian Games. Winning a gold medal in the National Games gave me a big boost for the upcoming continental tournament selections. As of now artistic skating is not there in the Olympics. Hopefully it will make it to the fold in future. My ultimate goal is to win a medal for the country,” said Riya when asked about her future plans.

“This (National Games) is a great experience for me. When I watch star athletes in action, it keeps me motivated. Every time they come up with new skills and improved game, it boosts me. Training under Anup Kumar Yama, who is an Arjuna awardee and Amar Yama is an advantage for me,” she added.