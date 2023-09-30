Nalgonda: ACB raids Marriguda tahsildar office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

ACB officials conducting checking in tasildar office of Marriguda in Nalgonda district on Saturday.

Nalgonda: The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday conducted raids on the tahsildar office of Marriguda mandal and examined the records.

Simultaneous to ACB raids on the house of Marriguda tahsildar Manchireddy Mahender Reddy at Hasthinapuram, three ACB officials checked records at the office in Marriguda. ACB officials said the raids were conducted on the tahsildar and his relatives’ houses at different places following a complaint he had properties disappropriate to his income.

Mahender Reddy earlier worked as tahsildar of Kandukur in Ranga Reddy district and was transferred to Marriguda three months ago.

