Nalgonda: Kadiyam Srihari asks BRS cadre to work like soldiers

Kadiyam Srihari on Tuesday said there was a possibility of the Assembly elections in the State being notified by November

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Nalgonda: BRS MLC and the party’s Nalgonda in-charge Kadiyam Srihari on Tuesday said there was a possibility of the Assembly elections in the State being notified by November, and asked the party cadre to work like soldiers for victory of the party.

Speaking at the BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam at Kethepally, Srihari said all the Assembly constituencies in the State had witnessed comprehensive development due to the initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The agriculture sector had witnessed a revolutionary change due to improved irrigation facility, free power, Rythu Bandhu and procurement of crop by the State government.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said the hike in fuel prices, LPG cylinders and different taxes imposed by the BJP-led Centre had caused direct and indirect financial burden on the poor and middle class families. The anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government were aimed at benefiting only corporate companies, he said.

Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi LIngaiah and others were present.