Nalgonda: Woman commits suicide by consuming poison

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Representational Image

Nalgonda: A 31-year-old married woman Ithagoni Divya committed suicide by consuming pesticide at her residence in Koratikal of Munugode mandal in the district.

She took the drastic step in the absence of her family members who went out for agricultural work. They found her lying dead in her room, when they returned home.

According to the police, it was suspected that the differences between Divya and her husband Shekhar was reason for the incident.

The body has been shifted to Government General Hospital of Nalgonda for postmortem. The Munugode police filed a case and took up investigation.

