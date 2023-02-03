NALSAR to organise seminar on ‘Effective Utilisation on Forensic Science’ on Saturday

The seminar is being organised on the occasion of Truth Labs completing 15 years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Director, Truth Labs, Prasad VHV, Founder, Truth Labs, KPC Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR, Srikrishna Deva Rao. (From left to right)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based independent forensic science laboratory, Truth Labs in collaboration with the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), is organising a national seminar on ‘Effective Utilisation on Forensic Science’ on Saturday at NALSAR Shamirpet. The seminar is being organised on the occasion of Truth Labs completing 15 years.

Speaking to press-persons here on Friday, Truth Labs founder KPC Gandhi said the seminar aims towards ensuring rule of laws, providing inclusive justice and enhancing public trust. “Currently, in India, we have three forensic scientists for every one million population as against about 100 to 300 per million population in advanced countries,” he said.

Also Read Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law signs MoU with IICA

The seminar, he said, is a beginning of an exercise to assess the current state of forensic services and seek solutions from stalwarts in the field towards improving this important link in the justice system.

Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR, said there is a huge demand for forensic sciences and termed the PG Diploma Course in Criminal Law and Forensic Science offered at NALSAR in collaboration with Truth Labs, a “runaway success”.

Former Chief Justice of India, UU Lalit will be the chief guest for the event along with former CJI M N Venkatachaliah delivering the keynote address. Other eminent speakers include Justice Arun Mishra, Chief Justice of Telangana and Chancellor, NALSAR, Justice M Jagannadha Rao, and others.