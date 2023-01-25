Nama congratulates Harish Rao for BRS public meeting’s success

MP Nama Nageshwar Rao called on minister T Harish Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Khammam: BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao congratulated Health and Finance Minister Tanniru Harish Rao for the success of the first public meeting of the BRS held in Khammam recently.

The MP, who returned from his five-day tour as the member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and other parts of the country, called on the minister in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Nageshwar Rao during his interaction with Harish Rao lauded the efforts made by the latter in organising the massive public meeting in a magnificent manner never seen before in history of Khammam in coordination with the party ranks and with their cooperation.