Names of additional candidates selected in police recruitment to be published on January 30

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Sunday said that the names and hall tickets of the additionally qualified candidates in the Preliminary Written Tests (PWTs) in the ongoing recruitment process of 2022, will be published and made available in the respective login areas of the candidates on its website (www.tslprb.in) from Monday, January 30.

The fresh list of additional candidates comes after the recent orders from the High Court concerning questions with multiple answers in both SI level and PC level Preliminary Written Tests, which have been implemented by the TSLPRB.

