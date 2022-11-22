Narayanguda police solve theft case, recover property

Published Date - 08:40 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: The Narayanguda police solved a case of theft of gold ornaments at a house with the arrest of three persons including the housemaid on Tuesday. The arrested persons are the housemaid, Sunitha alias Radha, her husband, Suresh, and her mother Shobha.

DCP in-charge (central) Sunitha Reddy said the suspect Radha worked as a servant at the house of Varun Doshi located at Old MLA Quarters, Hyderguda. On November 19 afternoon, when the employer’s family members were asleep, Radha went inside a room and took away a steel box containing gold ornaments weighing 81 tola gold.

“Radha placed the box near the entrance of her employer’s house and informed about it to her husband Suresh over phone. Suresh came to the spot and took away the box and concealed it in his mother-in-law Shobha’s room at Basheerbagh,” said Sunitha Reddy adding the family planned to later sell it and start some business with the money.

On noticing the property missing from his house, Varun approached the police. A case was registered and investigation started by Narayanguda SHO R Srinivas Reddy and his team.

“We checked the feed of the closed circuit cameras installed near the building and surroundings. The Call Details Record (CDR) was analyzed and Suresh and Radha were taken into custody. On interrogation, they confessed to the crime and led us to Shobha. All the three arrested and the property recovered,” said the official.