Narmetta CI, SI suspended for helping land grabbers in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:51 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Jangoan: Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath has suspended Narmetta Circle Inspector Nagababu and SI Anil for registering illegal cases against victims in a land dispute and helping their rivals.

In this case, the victims had been in possession of the land for the last 30 years. However, the police officials allegedly helped land grabbers occupy it on the pretext that it only existed on the Dharani portal, the government’s land record website.

The local CI and SI provided help and assistance to the land grabbers and filed illegal cases against the victims, according to a note released by the police commissionerate.

Subsequently, the victims complained to the Police Commissioner Ranganath, who ordered an investigation at the field level led by Jangaon DCP. Based on the testimony of the local people, the investigation found that the local CI and SI had helped the land grabbers and harassed the victims.