Narsapur municipal chairman Murali Yadav resigns

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:09 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Murali Yadav (file photo)

Medak: Narsapur Municipal chairperson Erragolla Murali Yadav has resigned from the Municipal chairperson post on Thursday after nine out of 15 councillors in the municipality moved a no-confidence motion against him.

Yadav was elected as a councillor from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the 2020 Municipal elections and was elected chairman by the BRS councillors. However, he quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly elections, to contest on the saffron party ticket. Yadav ended up third in the elections and lost his deposit as he got just 22,000 votes. Since nine out of 15 municipal councillors were of the BRS, they moved a no-confidence motion against Yadav, after which he submitted his resignation letter to the Additional Collector (Local bodies) G Ramesh on Thursday.