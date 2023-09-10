National Medical Commission cautions MBBS/PG aspirants

Hyderabad: The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB)-National Medical Commission (NMC) has cautioned candidates aspiring to pursue Post Graduate (PG) and MBBS medical degrees to be wary of medical colleges, especially private institutions, that claiming NMC recognition based on fake/forged letters.

“Medical commission has noticed recently that several forged/fake letters of permission have been issued to various colleges on behalf of member/president, MARB whereas no such communications have been sent to the colleges,” the MARB of NMC said.

The NMC has released the list of medical colleges across the country with total number of seats after approval for the academic year 2023-24 and said that the list available on its website (nmc.org.in), will be the final list for 2023-24.

General public should avoid taking any action based on the fake/forged letters and if any discrepancies are found, the same should be brought to the notice of the MARB-NMC immediately so that necessary action can be taken in such matters without delay.