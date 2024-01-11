Natura emerges champion at HCC 4th Max-16 In-House Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 08:45 PM

Natura Bethi

Hyderabad: Natura Bethi emerged victorious to clinch the HCC 4th Max-16 In-House Chess Tournament in Hyderabad on Thursday.

She claimed 5 points from 6 rounds to seal top spot over Vakcheri Mohitha and Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik who amassed 4.5 and 4 points respectively to finish second and third.

Results: Final Round: Natura Bethi (5) drew with Vakcheri Mohitha (4.5), DN Vijayendrakumar (4) bt Sanikommu Jaideep Reddy (3.5), Arka Ram Mahankali (3) lost to Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik (4), Andabatla Satvik (4) bt Adithya Akula (3), Kushi Soma Srivatsa (2) lost to Rishi Pallagani (3.5), Uday Akula (2) lost to Kashyap Abhay Srivatsa (3), Sri Ganesh Sanyasi Chavali (2) drew with Manda Rama Mohan Rao (1.5), Raja Gopal (1.5) drew with S Rajasekhar Reddy (1.5); Top 10 positions: 1. Natura Bethi (5), 2. Vakcheri Mohitha (4.5), 3. Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik (4), 4. Andabatla Satvik (4), 5. DN Vijayendrakumar (4), 6. Sanikommu Jaideep Reddy (3.5), 7. Rishi Pallagani (3.5), 8. Arka Ram Mahankali (3), 9. Adithya Akula (3), 10. Kashyap Abhay Srivatsa (3).