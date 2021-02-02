NCC gets orders worth Rs 1,200 crore

Out of these, orders worth Rs 607 crore pertain to Water and Environment Division and order worth Rs 593 crore pertain to Buildings Division.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:54 pm

Hyderabad: NCC has received five new orders totaling to Rs 1,200 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of January, 2021.

Out of these, orders worth Rs 607 crore pertain to Water and Environment Division and order worth Rs 593 crore pertain to Buildings Division.

These orders are received from Central/State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

