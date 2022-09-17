Need to rebuff conspiracies of divisive forces: Gangula

the entire Telangana society should be alert and rebuff those conspiracies and defeat animosity with wisdom, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar said at at police parade grounds, Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar emphasised the need to rebuff the conspiracies being hatched by divisive forces in the state. Misinterpreting the history of Telangana people’s agitation waged against the then autocratic ruler and sacrifices of martyrs, some of the divisive forces were trying to create communal unrest in the state.

At this juncture, the entire Telangana society should be alert and rebuff those conspiracies and defeat animosity with wisdom. Besides continuing the development being done with trust of the people, the unity among people should be continued with the spirit of national integration day, the Minister said while addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag as part of National Integration Day celebrations held at police parade grounds here on Saturday.

On the occasion of 75 years of the merger of Hyderabad state in the Indian union, the state government was organising national integration day celebrations. Out of 75 years’ of independence, Telangana strove for its identity for 60 years. Registering tremendous growth in all sectors after the formation of the separate state, Telangana emerged as a leading state within a short period. In order to put an end to water troubles, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has constructed Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. Parched lands have turned into green fields with the construction of projects in the state, he informed.

In order to protect the interests of the farming community, the Chief Minister has introduced Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima besides 24 hours free current supply. For 2022 vanakalam season, Rs 177.67 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 1,81,728 farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Besides establishing gurukulam schools to provide quality education to SC,ST,BC and Minority students, schemes like Kalyanalaxmi, Shadi Mubharak, Aasara pensions, KCR kit and other schemes have also been implemented.