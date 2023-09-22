Newly born leopard cub found in Sircilla

Published Date - 06:59 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A newly born leopard cub was found near the forestonn the outskirts of Shivangalapalli of Konaraopet mandal on Friday. Farmers, who found the cub in agricultural fields, alerted the forest department officials.

Knowing about the incident, forest officials visited the spot and examined the cub.

Officials opined that in the process to shift cubs from one place to another, mother leopard dropped cub in the middle.

Informing that the mother leopard would again visit the spot for her cub, officials advised the local people not to visit the spot.