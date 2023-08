| News Today Leopard Trapped In Tirupati Side Effects Of Covid And Bsf Firings In Pathankot

News Today: Leopard Trapped In Tirupati, Side Effects Of COVID, And BSF Firings In Pathankot

Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel. Today’s news includes Leopard Trapped In Tirupati, Side Effects Of COVID, And BSF Firings In Pathankot.

1. Blood Pooling In leg Veins Due To Covid | Side Effects Of Covid

2. Leopard Responsible For Girl’s Death Successfully Trapped

3. BSF Shot Dead A Pakistani Trespasser In Pathankot