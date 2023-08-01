| News Today Parliament Monsoon Session Hyderabad Orr Speed Limits Cancer Mortality Rate And Others

News Today: Parliament Monsoon Session, Hyderabad ORR Speed Limits, Cancer Mortality Rate And Others

Today's news includes Parliament Monsoon Session, Hyderabad ORR Speed Limits, Cancer Mortality Rate And Others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel. Today’s news includes Parliament Monsoon Session, Hyderabad ORR Speed Limits, Cancer Mortality Rate And Others.

1. ORR Speed Limit Increased To 120 kmph From 100 kmph

2. Male Cancer Mortality Rate Decreased In India

3. Russia Launched E-Visa For Indian Passport Holders

4.The Adjournment Trend Continues In Rajya Sabha

5. Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 Passed In Lok Sabha