NGO brings ‘light’ to lives of tribals in Asifabad

Govena (Kumram Bheem-Asifabad): Kasturi Foundation, a Nalgonda-based voluntary organisation has brought light into the lives of residents of four remote tribal hamlets through donation of 50 solar lamps in Govena Gram Panchayat of Tiryani mandal on Friday. The organisation came forward to provide lamps after coming to know about the pitiable plight of residents due to lack of power supply to their habitations through Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao.

Additional Superintendent of Police YVS Sudheendra, who was the chief guest of the event, was all praise for the foundation for giving away the lamps to the hamlets. He said that the residents of interior Kursuguda, Kolamguda, Naikapuguda and Solarguda would now be able to feel safe to move in the dark with the help of the lamps that lasts for eight hours once charged through solar power in daytime.

Sudheendra appreciated local Sub-Inspector Rama Rao for going the extra mile and for bringing respite to the tribals from the darkness. DSP Accheshwar Rao and Rebbena Inspector Satheesh also hailed the NGO and opined that Tiryani police won the hearts of tribals by helping in creating the lighting system and conducting medical camps at the mandal centre every week.

Sri Charan, founder president of Kasturi Foundation, said that he was fortunate to lend a helping hand to the aboriginal tribals. He stated that he was moved by the plight of the tribals and spent around Rs 1 lakh for sponsoring the lamps. He stated that the voluntary organisaiton was organsing many social service activities across the State.

Chief guest arrives on bike

The chief guest managed to reach the hamlets by riding a motorbike by parking his official vehicle at Balhanpur village, about six kilometres away from the venue. Sricharan, his brother Padmacharan, volunteers of the foundation, arrived at the habitations by a tractor, crossing hilly terrain. It took over 2 hours for them to locate the settlements.

