NHRD Hyderabad to help students hone their skills

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:09 pm

Hyderabad: The National HRD Network (NHRD), Hyderabad is planning to strengthen academic institutes by helping their students hone their employability skills, supporting faculty by sharing latest trends in management and by promoting an interface with the industry. Most of the students need help in understanding industry expectations, building an appropriate resume, in positioning themselves for internships and in preparing for job interviews.

NHRD wishes to address these challenges through an initiative called “Get Set Go- [email protected]”. About 100 practising professionals working at leadership roles in leading organisations would interact and mentor students of select premier B-schools through virtual and physical mode. They will interact with the students and conduct sessions on building interpersonal skills, resume-writing, positioning for internships and honing interviewing skills.

NHRD also wishes to create Learning Circles or Clubs in chosen B-Schools to be managed by students themselves under the guidance of an industry mentor and a faculty guide. These clubs will also double up as facility enrichment platforms by focusing on contemporary issues and trends in management to enable faculty gain practical insights from industry.

“In this direction, we will be signing an MOU with select educational institutes to start with and plan to expand rapidly in the coming two months. NHRD wishes all B-Schools to reach out and be part of this initiative,” said Srikanth Surampudi, Chair – campus connect & academic board, NHRD Hyderabad.

