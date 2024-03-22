‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 ‘ for EPFO subscribers on March 27

The EPFO subscribers have been requested to bring all the documents in support of their grievances so that it could be resolved on the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 March 2024, 04:45 PM

Nizamabad: The outreach programme of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 ‘ will be held on March 27 in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

In a statement issued here on Friday, regional provident fund commissioner Ganesh Kumar stated that ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat ‘ programme would be held between 9 am and 5.45 pm at District Government General Hospital conference hall in Nizamabad district, whereas, it would be held at Gayatri Sugars Limited Adloor Yellareddy village, Sadasiva mandal in Kamareddy district.

It will be a broad based participatory awareness and outreach programme for the employees and employers simultaneously acting as a grievance redressal platform for members and information exchange network, says the release.

