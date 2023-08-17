Nine-year-old boy dies while undergoing treatment, parents cry foul

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Parents and relatives of a nine-year-old boy, who died while undergoing treatment in Kaghaznagar, cried foul at the management of a private hospital on Thursday.

Odelu and Sridevi, parents of Saketh from Laggam village in Dahegaon mandal, alleged that the boy died due to negligence of the doctors of the hospital located in the town. They staged a dharna in front of the hospital but withdrew the protest after the police assured them of justice by booking a case against the management of the nursing home.

Relatives said the child was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with fever in the morning and breathed his last when doctors administered a drug by afternoon. They alleged that the doctors did not follow proper medication resulting in the death of their only son. They demanded stringent action against the doctors holding them responsible for the death of Saketh.

Based on a complaint received from Odelu, a case was registered against the management of the hospital. Investigations were taken up.