Ninth International Yoga Day celebrated in Mancherial

The ninth International Yoga Day was celebrated by Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre on the premises of the institution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Participants perform Vrikshasan to mark 9th international yoga day observed on the premises of Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: The ninth international yoga day was celebrated by Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre on the premises of the institution here on Tuesday. MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao was the chief guest of the event.

Rao opined that yoga helps prevent many diseases and stay young. He said that one should practice it accurately and regularly for achieving the myriad health benefits. He was all praise for Dr KN Sukumar and Dr Potu Sameera Reddy for establishing the centre and for doing its bit to build a healthy society.

Earlier, Sukumar and Sameera explained health benefits of yoga by demonstrating simple asanas or postures of yoga, breathing exercises and meditation. They felicitated senior yoga instructor Seepathi Gopi and handed over certificates to students who successfully certificate in yoga instructor course (YIC) offered by Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samstha of Bengaluru. Practitioners of yoga performed various asanas.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Subbarayudu, Motor Vehicle Inspector G Vivekananda Reddy, renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr Thrinath Rao, councilor K Chaitanya Reddy, a Congress party’s leader KV Prathap, NPDCL-Mancherial Divisional Engineer G Mohan Reddy, Sri Lalita Seva Samithi president Vishweshwara Sharam and many others were present.

