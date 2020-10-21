Nissan Motor Corporation launches new B-SUV Magnite

The Japanese carmaker finally unveiled the production version of the car after months of teaser images and specs. This is the company’s first ever product under the Nissan Next strategy for the Indian market

By | Published: 4:23 pm

Hyderabad: Giving direct competition to cars like Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue, Nissan Motor Corp on Wednesday unveiled a new car in the B-SUV (below compact SUV) segment called Nissan Magnite. Part of the automaker’s all-new Next strategy, the car is the first of the eight new models to be launched by Nissan in India in the coming future.

The Japanese carmaker finally unveiled the production version of the car after months of teaser images and specs. This is the company’s first ever product under the Nissan Next strategy for the Indian market, scheduled to be introduced in the second half of FY 2020-21.

Nissan Motor India, president, Sinan Ozkok said, “The new Magnite is our commitment to expand and strengthen our presence in India and is part of the Rs 6,100 crore investments that we have planned for the country. The car is made in India and will be first available and sold for the Indian consumers. Eventually we plan to export it to other countries from India.” Ozkok added that the Japanese auto major plans to launch eight new models in the near future and Magnite is the first among the new models planned for the Indian market.

Nissan Motor India, MD, Rakesh Srivastava said that the company is moving towards a digital platform and due to the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic, they have moved the entire portfolio of vehicles online. “Now consumers can view, book and purchase the car of their choice from Nissan through our online platform,” he added.

The all-new Nissan Magnite is a testimony to Nissan’s global SUV DNA of relentless innovation, advanced technology, and Japanese engineering. It features the latest technology as a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM), the company’s vision as to how vehicles are powered, driven, and integrated into society. Designed in Japan, keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of the Indian customers, the all-new Nissan Magnite comes with numerous first-in-class and best-in-segment features that provides consumers with a differentiated, innovative, and accessible ownership experience.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .