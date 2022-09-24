NIT-Warangal organises chemical engineering students’ congress

Warangal: The Department of Chemical Engineering, National Institute of Technology Warangal (NITW), in association with the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers – Hyderabad Regional Centre (IIChE–HRC) conducted its annual flagship event ‘Schemcon-2022’, the 18th annual session of chemical engineering students congress.

With ‘Sustainable Technological Advancements in Chemical Industries -2022 (STAC-2022)’ as the key theme, this year’s two-day ‘Schemcon’ was primarily aimed at exploring recent developments and trends in Chemical Engineering. More than 600 students from across the nation in both online and offline mode attended the event.

Numerous sessions from keynote lectures by distinguished personalities, paper, and poster presentations to technical quizzes that tested the knowledge and mettle of students and panel discussions involving Industry-Research Lab-Academic interaction that sparked stimulating conversations and ideas were part of the event.

Noted personalities from various disciplines of academic and scientific communities including Chief Scientist-G of IICT, Hyderabad, S Sridhar, Dr. Sakthivel S, Scientist F & Team Leader of Centre for Solar Energy Materials, ARCI Hyderabad, Prof Abhijit Majumder from IIT, Bombay, Dr Sanjay Bhardwaj of ARCI Hyderabad, Dr Nagaraj G, Scientific Officer(G) at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Dhawal Saxena, Bhumistha Infra Services, spoke at the event while Prof. GD Yadav, who delivered the keynote address, was felicitated at the programme.

Director, NIT, Warangal, Prof NV Ramana Rao, Prof S Srinath, Head, Chemical Engineering, Dr K S Rajmohan, and others attended.