NITW holds orientation programme for fresh UG, PG students

Director of NITW Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi extended his congratulations to the students who had secured admission to the institute, emphasising their hard work and dedication.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hanamkonda: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal commenced its orientation programme for newly admitted undergraduate and postgraduate students here on Monday. The event saw the participation of both students and their parents.

Director of NITW Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi extended his congratulations to the students who had secured admission to the institute, emphasising their hard work and dedication. Following this, Deans and Heads of various departments and centres addressed the students.

After a lunch break, students were given a tour of the institute’s central facilities, including the library, computer centre, workshops, Institute Health Center, and Physical Education Department. Later in the day, students visited their respective departments and labs, gaining insights into their academic journeys.

Professor D. Srinivasacharya, the Dean of Student Welfare, announced a mandatory one-week induction program scheduled from September 5 to September 9. This initiative aims to familiarize and acquaint incoming students with the campus’s various facilities, enabling them to make the most of their educational experience.

During the induction programme, a series of day-long activities will be conducted, featuring expert lectures on topics such as “The Art of Mind Control,” “Time Management Strategies,” and “Stress Management.” Notably, the Warangal Police Commissioner has consented to address the students on September 8, shedding light on “Laws Pertaining to Anti-Ragging and Narcotics Use.”