Nizamabad: Abducted physical instructor rescued by cops within few hours

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:06 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

A polytechnic college physical instructor, who was allegedly abducted by three men in a car was rescued within a few hours by the police

Nizamabad: A polytechnic college physical instructor, who was allegedly abducted by three men in a car in full public view from Nizamabad Polytechnic College Grounds on Wednesday afternoon was rescued within a few hours by the police. The police arrested the kidnappers near Edapally and took them for interrogation to Bodhan police station.

According to police, the trio came in a white car and first thrashed the physical instructor Naresh and then forcibly took him in the car.

People present at the incident immediately informed the police, who swung into action and traced the car near Edapally. The police could trace the kidnappers based on the details given by the people who recorded the incident on their cell phones.

It is learnt that Naresh was let off by the kidnappers before reaching Edapally. The police stated that Naresh was allegedly harassing a young woman related to one of the kidnappers, hence they abducted him to teach him a lesson. Police have booked a case and are investigating.