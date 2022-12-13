Nizamabad: ‘Bhavishya Nidhi Adalat’ to be held on December 14

Nizamabad: ‘Bhavishya Nidhi Adalat‘ (Provident Fund court) would be held on December 14 for the redressal of PF members’ grievances regarding the settlement of claims and the issue of annual accounts.

The Adalat would be held through video conference between 12 noon and 12.40 pm.

In a press release issued here, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner D Hanumanthappa stated that the EPF subscribers, who want to take part in the Adalat have to send their grievances through email(ro.nizamabad@epfindia.gov.in) in advance.

Every participant had to download the Cisco Webex application and join the meeting on 2641 403 9713 address with a password (enf1234).