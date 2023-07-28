Nizamabad BJP leaders resist Arvind’s dominance

The differences between the two leaders have caused a division within the party in the district, leading to confusion among party functionaries.

28 July 23

Hyderabad: The ongoing power struggle between party MP Dharmapuri Arvind and Nizamabad district president Basva Lakshminarasaiah is snowballing into a headache for the State BJP leadership, as the differences between the two leaders have splitted the party into two factions in the district creating confusion among party functionaries.

The replacement of 13 mandal presidents of the party, allegedly by Arvind, blew the lid off the squabbles which were subdued till now. The district BJP leaders, who felt that Arvind’s men were a threat to them, recently marched to the party’s office in Hyderabad and staged a protest against the MP.

The dissident leaders in Nizamabad alleged that the removal of 13 presidents took place as part of Arinvd’s attempts to fortify his Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. Currently, the party in the district is divided into two camps, one supporting Arvind and the other opposing him. Lakshminarasaiah, who is aspiring for the Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency seat, is unhappy with Arvind as the MP is understood to be pushing the name of his supporter Suryanarayana Gupta for the seat.

In the Armoor Assembly segment too, there are two leaders, Vinay Reddy, who contested unsuccessfully in the last election, and a businessman, Rakesh Reddy, who are reportedly competing for the party ticket. Similarly, in Bodhan Assembly segment, senior party leader Prakash Reddy, who belongs to the Arvind faction and a rice miller Mohan Reddy are learned to be competing with each other for the ticket.

A tussle between the two camps for dominance in the district has begun with each trying to garner support of party leaders and functionaries. According to party sources, though State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has asked both factions to maintain restraint and work in coordination, Arvind appears to be adamant and is reportedly using all kinds of strategy to take control of the district politics.

Party sources said if Arvind did not change his attitude, there was every possibility that party leaders from the district would work against him in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. It is also learnt that the district leaders were not happy with the functioning style of Arvind and have registered a complaint with party State in-charge Tarun Chugh.