Nizamabad collector asks officials to resolve drinking water problems before summer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 05:50 PM

Nizamabad: Stating that a lot of complaints about lack of supply of drinking water to villages was received during the Praja Palana programme, Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu asked Rural Water Supply(RWS) officials to resolve the drinking water issue before the advent of summer.

The collector, who reviewed the drinking water supply with the officials of the RWS department here on Wednesday, said during the recently held Praja Palana programme people brought to the attention of public representatives and officials that Mission Bhagiratha water was not being supplied to every house in many places.

The RWS officials should immediately address the issue and see that all the villages get safe drinking water, he said. “All the issues related to drinking water supply should be fixed before the advent of summer,”he directed the officials.

Special attention should be given to the internal water supply, and if any defects were found, they should be rectified immediately, he said, adding the village sarpanches and secretaries should be contacted and the water tanks should be cleaned on a regular basis to avoid contamination. All Anganwadi centers, schools, welfare hostels and residential educational institutions should be provided purified water, he said.