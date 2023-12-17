Nizamabad commissioner bans use of drone, high volume sound systems due to security concerns

The police in its notification on Sunday stated that individuals, organisations, film production houses and government agencies have to take prior permission from the police for using these facilities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

The police in its notification on Sunday stated that individuals, organisations, film production houses and government agencies have to take prior permission from the police for using these facilities.

Nizamabad: In the wake of inputs received by intelligence agencies about the possibility of an attack by terrorists or anti-social elements, the Nizamabad Commissioner of Police has banned the use of remote control drones, quad copters, powered aircraft, microlight aircraft, hand gliders, and para gliders within his jurisdiction.

The police in its notification on Sunday stated that individuals, organisations, film production houses and government agencies have to take prior permission from the police for using these facilities.

Also Read State Finance Corp issues notices to former MLA Jeevan Reddy’s wife

“No non-government agencies, organisations and individuals will be allowed to launch Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in the civil airspace of the Nizamabad Police Commissionerate limits without prior written permission,” the notification stated.

The government agencies and organisations also have to obtain appropriate clearance from local police and aviation authorities before using UAV for any purpose, the order stated.

Meanwhile, the district police has prohibited the use of high volume sound systems, including DJs beyond permissible limits in public places and procession. The Nizamabad Commissioner of Police issued a circular in this regard and directed all the Station House Officers (SHO) to spread awareness among people about the new order. The SHOs were asked to serve notices to managements of function halls and hotels to make necessary arrangements as per the new order.