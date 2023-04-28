Nizamabad: Five, including a minor arrested for ganja peddling in Morthad

Nizamabad Police have recovered 500 grams of ganja, four mobile phones, and two bikes from their possession

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:41 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Police arrested five ganja peddlers in Morthad of Nizamabad district.

Nizamabad: Police arrested five ganja peddlers including a minor in Morthad on Friday. Police have recovered 500 grams of ganja, four mobile phones, and two bikes from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh, Ravim MD Arshad, Shashi Shankar, and a minor.

According to Armoor Assistant Commissioner of Police, R Prabhakar Rao, the accused purchased ganja from unidentified persons from Adilabad and sold it to the youth for higher prices to make profits. Acting upon a tip-off, SI along with his team raided the house where the accused have smoking the ganja and caught them red-handedly, the ACP said.

The accused would be produced before the court on Friday itself, the ACP added.