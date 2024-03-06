Nizamabad: Two students held for malpractice during Inter exam

According to the DIEO, a student of Government Girls' Junior College and Varni Model School College were caught by flying squads while they were trying to copy
Nizamabad: Cases were registered against two students for indulging in malpractice during the intermediate examination on Wednesday.
According to the District Intermediate Education Officer, a student of Government Girls’ Junior College and Varni Model School College were caught by flying squads while they were trying to copy. So far cases against seven students have been registered for indulging in malpractice during the Inter exams in the district.
Out of 17,229 students, 16,602 students appeared for the exam on Wednesday.