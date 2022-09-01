No action on flexi banners setup blocking CCTV camera in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:30 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Nalgonda: Even though ban on PVC banners came into force from July 1 across the country, the municipal authorities of Nalgonda were not acting on the flexi banners coming up across the town in violation of the rule.

A big flexi banner was setup a week ago blocking CCTV camera at Chakilam Srinivas Rao statue circle in the town and neither the municipal authorizes nor police officials too interest in removing it. The flexi banner at the circle was also causing trouble to the vehicular movement as it blocked the view at the turning point. It seems both officials and leaders of the ruling party were not caring the direction of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Taraka Rama Rao for not setting up flexi banners.

But, the municipal officials were showing over enthusiasm to implement the rule for roadside vegetables vendors and tiffin centres and shops. They were not daring to touch the flexi banners setup by the leaders of both ruling and opposition parties.

A road side tiffin center owner, on the condition of anonymity, said that the officials were not allowing them to use singe use plastic bags, which was causing financial burden on them. They were forced to use non-plastic bags, which were costlier, to retain the customers, he added. “In front of my stall, meters size flexi banners were setup by some political parties and private organizations. But the municipal authorities have not acted against them”, he maintained.

An environmental activist Mittapally Suresh Guptha said that the municipal authorities stopped removing the flexi banners erected in the town for the days. It might be due to political pressure. Municipal authorities alone have the responsibility to remove flexi banners and imposed fine on those who setup them in violation of the rule. He urged the municipal authorities to remove all flexi banners in the town and impose fine on those who erected them. In addition to this, there was a need to give wide publicity to imposing penalty for setting up flexi banners, which would desist other from such act, he suggested.