No-confidence motion moved against Sadasivapet Municipal Chairperson

22 Councillors, including 17 BRS, four Congres and one BJP councillors, have met Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Chandrashekhar at his chambers in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 05:43 PM

Sadasivapet Municipal Councillors are handing over a no confidence motion letter to Additional Collectr Chandrashekhar in Sangareddy on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Councillors of Sadasivapet Municipality have moved a no-confidence motion against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Municipal Chairperson Pillodi Jayamma on Thursday.

The 22 Councillors, including 17 BRS, four Congres and one BJP councillors, have met Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Chandrashekhar at his chambers in Sangareddy on Thursday and handed over the letter containing the signatures of 22 councillors out of 26 to the Additional Collector.

The rest four, including the chairperson, have stayed away. The Councillors had also moved the no-confidence motion in February 2023.

However, Former Minister T Harish Rao had intervened and convinced them to withdraw the no-confidence motion. The Councillors were reportedly unhappy over the excessive intervention of Jayamma’s son in the municipal administration.