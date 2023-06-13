No gap between AP and Centre, says Deputy CM Satyanarayana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has trust in Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, said Satyanarayana

AP Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana.

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana on Tuesday said that there was no gap between the State and Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has trust in Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Referring to criticism of union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting in Visakhapatnam a couple of days ago, he recalled that Modi had on several occasions, appreciated Jagan. “Apparently Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda are speaking contrary to Modi’s words. How could they criticise the state government in a meeting held to celebrate achievements of Modi’s nine years’ rule. There are several TDP coverts in the BJP. At least now they should keep the promise of according special category status to our state and implement separate railway zone and announce withdrawal of the decision to privatise Visakhapatnam steel plant,” he demanded.

