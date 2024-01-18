No Muslim nomination in Congress MLC picks; intellectuals express disappointment

It is a fact that it is the first instance in the history that an elected Government of Telangana or United Andhra Pradesh has no Muslim representation in the Ministry, said Abid Rasool Khan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: State Minorities Commission former Chairman Abid Rasool Khan, said Muslim intellectuals were disappointed as Muslim candidate was not nominated as MLC among the two candidates nominated by Congress party under the MLA-elected quota.

Abid Rasool Khan in a statement issued here on Thursday said the Congress party indicated that they were considering nominating a Muslim in the Governor’s quota. On the other hand, Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan stated that she would not be nominating any candidate till the ongoing legal matter pending before the High Court is finally disposed off, he said.

Also Read Telangana: Congress MLC candidates file nominations

“It is a fact that it is the first instance in the history that an elected Government of Telangana or United Andhra Pradesh has no Muslim representation in the Ministry,” Abid Rasool Khan said.

He also said, “It is more than 45 days since the Congress Government has been formed till today and not a single commitment is given by the Congress party under Minority Declaration November 9, 2023 has been implemented nor steps were taken to implement it.”