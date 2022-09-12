No need to install electrical meters: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:09 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday made it clear that the BJP would not force people to install electrical meters at any cost. Addressing a public meeting organized at Qutbullapur where the party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar commenced his fourth phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, Reddy clarified there was no need for installing meters to pumpsets.

He said the TRS would not be an alternative to the NDA government in New Delhi with its seven seats and added that the ruling party would not get a single seat out of 17 seats in the State in the next Parliamentary elections. He exuded confidence that the BJP would come to power in the next Parliament elections easily.

